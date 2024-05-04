Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has commented on the potential conclusion of his boxing career

The undisputed super middleweight world champion, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs), has spoken about when he plans to end his boxing career.

"Canelo" stated that he has no plans to hang up his gloves anytime soon, and feels energetic and fully capable of boxing for new titles.

"I still have plenty of time; I feel at my peak. As Floyd Mayweather said - I'm young, fresh, rich, and handsome," quoted the Mexican champion by Michael Benson.

It's worth noting that on the night of May 4th to 5th, Saul Alvarez will fight against his compatriot, Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs).

Earlier, Canelo teased a "big surprise" for his fellow Mexicans after the fight with Munguia. It will mark another title defense for the undisputed super middleweight world champion.

In his last three fights, Alvarez has wins over Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder and Jermell Charlo.