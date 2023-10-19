Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy

The scandal with Italian football players playing in bookmakers is being discussed all over the world.

DailySports has compiled the latest known information on the scandal.

Those involved in the high-profile case were Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, Nicolo Fagioli from Juventus, Nicolo Barella from Cagliari, Nicolo Zaniolo from Aston Villa and other famous players.

If the second has already received his punishment in the form of seven months of disqualification, then Tonali and Zaniolo face an even longer sentence.

The fact is that in the Premier League, where both Italians play, stricter rules apply to football players placing bets.

Italian football legend Leonardo Bonucci may also receive punishment. The police, after checking Fagioli's phone, found that Bonucci and another Juventus player were well aware of their former teammate's hobby. Fagioli himself admitted that he was “turned on” to betting by Tonali.

Football players played in illegal bookmakers and they even have debts to them. As Fagioli said, he owed about 3 million euros.

Now the investigation continues. It is possible that after the verdict is announced, the clubs where those involved in the scandal play will refuse to cooperate with them. In the meantime, they say that they support their players who are making contact with the investigation.

The case became public after the publication of Italian journalist Fabrizio Corona. He was the first to report Fagioli's involvement in betting, after which he revealed the names of 17 other football players involved in the activity. After some time, he deleted the post due to the risk of “being investigated.”

The Corona list included:

– Federico Gatti (Juventus)

– Alessandro Florenzi (Milan)

– Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

– Felix Ofena-Gyan (Roma)

– Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

– Manuel Lazzari (Lazio)

– Nicolo Rovella (Lazio)

– Luca Pellegrini (Lazio)

– Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

– Nicolo Barella (Inter)

– Davide Frattesi (Inter)

– Luca Zanimaccia (Cremonese)

– Antonio Gallo (Lecce).