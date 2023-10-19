RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office

Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office

Football news Today, 02:27
The famous Italian Juventus football player Nicolo Fagioli, during interrogation at the Italian prosecutor's office, spoke in detail about the scandal in which he was drawn.

As you know, the football player was disqualified for 7 months for playing in bookmakers.

In particular, Fagioli admitted that he owes about 3 million euros to illegal bookmakers.

The Italian owes one of them 110 thousand euros, another almost 1.5 million euros, and the third - up to 1.3 million euros.

“In addition, I had a debt to a legal agency of 17,000 euros, and I also owed an illegal bank in the province of Como - 31,000 euros. The debt continued to grow and I was threatened with physical action.

I kept betting to pay off my debts. My partners at Juventus didn’t know that I was doing this. “I once asked my teammate Radu Dregushin to lend me 40,000 euros to buy a Rolex watch in order to pay off my debts,” he said.

