Main News Football news The Juventus midfielder is set to face a seven-month suspension

The Juventus midfielder is set to face a seven-month suspension

Football news Today, 10:51
Steven Perez
Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has been sanctioned with a seven-month suspension, as reported by Sky Sports Italy.

The 22-year-old Italian is facing this suspension for his involvement in placing bets with illicit bookmakers. Notably, the player's suspension has been significantly reduced from what could have been a three-year ban due to Fagioli's admission of guilt and cooperation.

The official announcement of this decision is forthcoming and will come into effect once declared.

It's worth noting that the Turin prosecutor's office has been investigating the footballer's potential activities on unlawful online gambling platforms. The 22-year-old footballer could have faced a three-year suspension if law enforcement authorities had proven his involvement. Fagioli's lawyer has stated that the player voluntarily approached sports justice and is handling the situation with composure.

Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Fagioli have both cooperated with the investigation to reduce their disqualification periods, while Dzanolo asserts that he only engaged in poker and blackjack. If this can be substantiated, he may evade disqualification.

