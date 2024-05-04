The Arsenal star replicated the achievement of Theo Walcott from twelve years ago

Arsenal triumphed at home against Bournemouth (3:0) in the 36th round of the Premier League. The "Gunners" secured victory thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Declan Rice.

For Saka, today's goal marked his 20th in all competitions for the London club. Additionally, the 22-year-old winger notched up 14 assists.

Saka becomes the first player to score 20 goals for Arsenal in a season (across all competitions) since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2019–20 campaign (29 goals). Furthermore, he is the first Englishman to reach the 20-goal mark for the club since Theo Walcott in 2012 (21 goals).

Arsenal has pulled 4 points clear of Manchester City, but the "Citizens" still have two games in hand. City will play against Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening.