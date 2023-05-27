Nesta returns to coaching

Regina plans to appoint Alessandro Nesta as the team's new head coach.

As you know, the team made it to Serie B in the 2023/2024 season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, current coach Aimo Diana will leave his position on June 30.

Preliminary talks have already been held with Nesta. He will work with the team for at least one season starting in the summer.

The Italian coach's last position was with Serie B club Frosinone (2019-2021).