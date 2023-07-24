Napoli want to strengthen squad with European champions

Iтalian club Napoli is interested in Canadian forward Federico Bernardeschi, who currently plays for Toronto, according to journalist Daniele Longo's Twitter.

As per the source, Napoli wants to loan the player during the summer transfer window. However, Bologna is the favorite in the race for the forward and is prepared to pay a certain amount for him.

Federico Bernardeschi, 29 years old, has been with Toronto since the summer of 2022. He joined the Canadian club from Juventus as a free agent. He has played a total of 36 matches for Toronto in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists. Previously, the forward also played for Fiorentina and Crotone.

During his time at Juventus, Bernardeschi won the Italian Serie A three times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20), the Italian Cup twice (2017/18, 2020/21), and the Italian Super Cup twice (2018, 2020).

Bernardeschi represented the Italian national team from 2016 to 2022. He played a total of 39 matches for the Italian national team, scoring six goals and providing six assists. He was also part of the team that won the UEFA Euro 2020 championship.