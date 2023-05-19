"Napoli" is considering five coaches as replacements for Spalletti
Napoli is considering the candidacy of five specialists in the event of the departure of their current head coach Luciano Spalletti, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
According to the source, Spalletti's relationship with the club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has deteriorated, and as a result, the coach wants to leave. Because of this, Napoli is interested in their former coach Rafa Benitez (currently unemployed), Antonio Conte (unemployed), Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Vincenzo Italiano (Fiorentina), and Christophe Galtier (PSG).
It is worth noting that in the current season, Spalletti led Napoli to the league title, which was the club's first in the last 33 years.
