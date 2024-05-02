Swedish football's greatest talent could miss about a year

One of Europe's most talented forwards, Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen, has suffered a very serious injury.

According to the official website of the Danish capital's club, Bardghji has been diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament in his knee, and recovery from this injury will take between 9 and 12 months.

At today's training, Roony Bardghji unfortunately suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for the next 9-12 months #fcklive https://t.co/LTAqwQeOBK — F.C. København (@FCKobenhavn) May 2, 2024

The 18-year-old striker sustained his injury during training.

Bardghji is a true legend in the Football Manager video game series. There, he evolves into one of the world's best players and contends for the "Ballon d'Or."

In the current season, Bardghji has played 36 matches across all competitions and scored 10 goals. Notably, he scored in Copenhagen's victorious match against Manchester United (4-3) in the Champions League group stage.

Copenhagen is in second place in the Danish championship after 27 rounds, trailing Brondby by 4 points.