AC Milan wants to sign another veteran player
Football news Today, 06:55
AC Milan is considering the possibility of signing a new striker.
According to insider Nicolo Schira on his social media, the Milan club is showing interest in experienced Austrian forward Marco Arnautovic.
The 34-year-old player currently plays for Bologna and is planning to change clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window.
In the current season of the Italian Serie A, the Austrian national team player has participated in 18 matches and scored eight goals.
