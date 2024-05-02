Milan seeks a replacement for Giroud. One of the top Premier League strikers caught the club's eye

AC Milan is actively seeking a replacement for Olivier Giroud, who will leave Italy this summer.

One of the top strikers in the Premier League, Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins, has caught the attention of the Rossoneri, as reported by Calciomercato.it.

London-based Arsenal is also interested in the player. However, the asking price for the footballer is close to 80 million euros, making this deal unlikely for Milan.

The 28-year-old forward recently signed a new contract with Aston Villa until June 2028. With 19 goals, the Englishman ranks third in the current list of Premier League top scorers, behind only Erling Haaland (21 goals) and Cole Palmer (20 goals).

