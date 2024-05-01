RU RU
Main Predictions Villarreal B vs Levante prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

Villarreal B vs Levante prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Villarreal B vs Levante prediction Fichajes.com
Villarreal B Villarreal B
Segunda Division Spain 03 may 2024, 14:30 Villarreal B - Levante
-
- : -
Spain, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
Levante Levante
Prediction on game Levante wont lose
Odds: 1.43

On Friday, May 3rd, in the 38th round match of La Liga 2, Levante will play away against Villarreal B. The match will kick off at 20:30 Central European Time. The match analysis and predictions for these two teams have been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Villarreal B

The second team of Villarreal continues its battle for survival in La Liga 2. Miguel Álvarez's team occupies the 20th position, with just three points separating them from the safety of 18th place. Just a few rounds ago, Villarreal B was in last place, but recent results have significantly improved its position. In the previous round, Villarreal B unexpectedly defeated Sporting Gijón away with a score of 3-0, and prior to that, they won at home against Racing Ferrol with a score of 1-0. In the last 4 matches, this team has earned 9 points.

Levante

With five rounds left in the season, Levante sits in 11th place. However, the competition in the La Liga 2 table is so tight that they are only three points behind Racing Santander, who is in sixth place. So, the battle for a playoff spot for the "Frogs" is still ahead. However, Levante's position would have been more comfortable if not for their recent poor results. In the last three matches, Levante has only earned 1 point, losing in the last round to the modest Cartagena with a score of 0-1. Prior to that was a 0-0 draw with Racing and a home defeat against Amorebieta.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 9th round of the current season, Levante and Villarreal B played to a 1-1 draw.
  • Villarreal B has never defeated Levante. There have been only 5 matches between these teams in history.

Villarreal B vs Levante prediction

Nominal favoritism lies with Levante, but Villarreal B has hit a form where beating them won't be straightforward. My bet is Double Chance X2.

