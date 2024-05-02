La Liga has announced the nominees for the team of the season

The La Liga season is coming to a close, which means it's time to determine the best footballers based on its results.

Today, La Liga announced on its official website the list of nominees for inclusion in the symbolic team of the season.

Nominees list

Goalkeepers: Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Valles (Las Palmas)

Defenders: Miguel Gutierrez, Yan Couto, Daley Blind (all - Girona), Axel Witsel (Atlético Madrid), Ruben Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Oscar Mingueza (Celta), Ronald Araujo, João Cancelo (both - Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Sevilla), Sergi Cardona, Mika Marmol (both - Las Palmas), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Carvajal (both - Real Madrid), Diego Rico (Getafe), German Pezzella (Betis)

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde (all - Real Madrid), Aleix Garcia (Girona), Frenkie de Jong, İlkay Gündoğan (both - Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Isco (Betis), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Ruis de Galarreta (Athletic Bilbao), Pepelu (Valencia), Kirian Rodriguez (Las Palmas)

Forwards: Artem Dovbyk, Savio (both - Girona), Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal (both - Barcelona), Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo (both - Real Madrid), Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Lino, Álvaro Morata (all - Atlético), Nico Williams, Inaki Williams (both - Athletic Bilbao), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Borja Mayoral, Mason Greenwood (both - Getafe), Luis Rioja (Alaves), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).

You can cast your vote on the official La Liga website.

Fan votes account for 40% of the final selection. Captains' votes from teams and votes from experts of leading Spanish media outlets each count for 30%.