Torino has released a special kit to commemorate the anniversary of the legendary team air disaster

On May 4th, it will be 75 years since the fateful event in the history of FC Torino when the entire Turin team perished in an air disaster.

In honor of this date, the club has released a special kit, which will be available for sale in limited quantities. The team will wear this kit on May 3rd against Bologna in Serie A.

1949-2024



Sono passati 75 anni dal 4 maggio 1949, impresso per sempre nella nostra Storia. Il ricordo del Grande Torino vive dentro ogni tifoso del Toro. Gli Invincibili erano e sono l’orgoglio d’Italia. pic.twitter.com/SCpRryyIsu — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) May 2, 2024

On May 4th, 1949, the plane carrying the Torino team crashed into the supporting wall of the Superga Basilica in Turin. The crash was caused by dense fog and disorientation due to faulty equipment.

The team was returning from Lisbon after a friendly match with Benfica. In addition to the entire team and reserve players, the disaster claimed the lives of coaches Ernő Egri Erbstein and Leslie Lievesley, two club officials, the club masseur, three journalists, and four crew members.

The Torino team of the 1940s is considered one of the strongest teams in the history of Italian football. 'Grande Torino' won the championship title for five consecutive seasons.