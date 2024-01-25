Napoli is acquiring an Argentine national team defender

Napoli is close to acquiring the Argentine defender from Udinese Nahuen Pérez.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Neapolitan club will pay €17 million for the player. The contract will be structured as 4+1 years (until 2028 with an option to extend for an additional season).

The 23-year-old Pérez moved to Udinese in the summer of 2022 from Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee of eight million euros.

In the current season, the defender has played 21 matches in all competitions and provided one assist. The portal Transfermarkt values the player at €10 million. Pérez has one cap for the Argentine national team.

Earlier, we reported that Napoli has initiated negotiations with Aston Villa regarding the transfer of midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

There has also been information that Napoli's midfielder Piotr Zielinski has refused to renew his contract with the club and has agreed to move to Inter Milan at the end of the season.