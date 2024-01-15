Napoli has decided to punish their midfielder. Earlier, he refused to extend contract with the club

The decision not to renew the contract with Napoli may have negative consequences for the leader of Napoli, Piotr Zieliński.

According to Corriere dello Sport, after the Polish midfielder rejected the club president Aurelio De Laurentiis's latest contract extension offer, Napoli has decided to exclude him from the team.

Żieliński, when refusing to put his signature on the new agreement, was also guided by a low release clause, which amounted to around 20 million euros.

It was previously reported that the 29-year-old midfielder had agreed to all terms with Inter Milan and is ready to join the "Nerazzurri" at the end of the season.

Żieliński's current agreement with Napoli expires in the summer of 2024. The Polish midfielder has participated in 24 Napoli matches this season, contributing to six goal involvements: three goals and three assists.