Napoli has initiated negotiations with a midfielder from a Premier League club

Football news Today, 15:25
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Napoli has initiated discussions with Aston Villa regarding the potential transfer of midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

According to journalist David Ornstein, the Neapolitan club is interested in securing the 28-year-old Belgian on loan until the end of the season.

It is noted that the parties are still far from reaching an agreement, and negotiations are ongoing among all the involved parties at this stage.

In the current season, Dendoncker has appeared in 15 matches for Aston Villa, with eight of them in the Premier League, and he has scored one goal. The portal Transfermarkt estimates the player's value at 11 million euros.

The Belgian midfielder joined Aston Villa in 2022, and the Birmingham club paid Wolves 15 million euros for his services.

Earlier reports indicated that Napoli midfielder Piotr Zieliński has declined to extend his contract and has agreed to a move to Inter Milan at the end of the season.

