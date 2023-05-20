Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti may leave the team due to a conflict with club owner

Coach Luciano Spalletti of Napoli may leave the team due to a conflict with club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Spalletti's agreement was automatically extended until 2024, but De Laurentiis wanted to offer him a longer contract, which the coach declined.

The source states that Spalletti is considering changing clubs in the near future.

Earlier reports suggested that the coach also wanted to request a 1.5-fold increase in his salary from the club's management.

It is worth noting that Napoli became the champion of Italy for the first time since 1990 in the current season.