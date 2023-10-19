RU RU NG NG
Mourinho's arrival in Saudi Arabia came prematurely. Real has contemplated the return of Special One

Mourinho's arrival in Saudi Arabia came prematurely. Real has contemplated the return of Special One

Football news Today, 17:42
Yasmine Green
Mourinho's arrival in Saudi Arabia came prematurely. Real has contemplated the return of Special One Photo: championat.com/Author Unknown

Jose Mourinho has found himself on the shortlist of candidates for the position of the next head coach of Real Madrid, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. Notably, the source suggests that Carlo Ancelotti still harbors hopes of extending his contract with the Madrid club, which runs until the summer of 2024.

Mourinho's contract with AS Roma is also set to last until the summer of 2024. Previously, it was assumed that "The Special One" might either venture to Saudi Arabia in pursuit of substantial remuneration or take the reins of a national team. However, the prospect of returning to Real Madrid appears to entice Mourinho's ego.

The Portuguese manager oversaw Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013. During his tenure, he secured La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España once each. Nevertheless, these achievements were deemed insufficient for Real Madrid. Mourinho's reign was characterized by a heightened level of tension, even animosity, particularly in El Clásico clashes against Barcelona. It is also suggested that Mourinho did not exert full control over the team's star-studded dressing room during his three-year tenure at Real Madrid.

"The Special One" is not the frontrunner for the role of Ancelotti's successor. Higher prospects are attributed to figures like Xabi Alonso and even Zinedine Zidane, who has already twice managed Real Madrid.

