Jose Mourinho's future does not lie with Roma. Details regarding this development have emerged

Italian insider Gianluca Di Marzio has divulged information regarding Jose Mourinho's situation at Roma.

"At present, there are no negotiations for a new contract – there have been none. They will part ways in June upon the conclusion of his current contract. Certainly, as soon as Mourinho becomes available, Saudi clubs will once again attempt to negotiate with him. It remains unclear what his future plans entail, whether he wishes to continue working in Europe or is ready to depart," stated Gianluca Di Marzio in an interview on Sky Sport Italia.

Jose Mourinho's contract with Roma is in effect until the summer of 2024. The Portuguese manager is currently in his third season with the Roman club. Mourinho has been successful in guiding Roma in European competitions, having secured the UEFA Conference League in 2022 and reaching the final of the UEFA Europa League in 2023. However, Mourinho has yet to elevate Roma to the UEFA Champions League.

The "Special One" has expressed a desire to work with a national team in the past. Nevertheless, it appears plausible that Jose Mourinho may opt for a substantial contract in Saudi Arabia.