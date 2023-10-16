RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Jose Mourinho's future does not lie with Roma. Details regarding this development have emerged

Jose Mourinho's future does not lie with Roma. Details regarding this development have emerged

Football news Today, 13:30
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Jose Mourinho's future does not lie with Roma. Details regarding this development have emerged Jose Mourinho's future does not lie with Roma. Details regarding this development have emerged

Italian insider Gianluca Di Marzio has divulged information regarding Jose Mourinho's situation at Roma.

"At present, there are no negotiations for a new contract – there have been none. They will part ways in June upon the conclusion of his current contract. Certainly, as soon as Mourinho becomes available, Saudi clubs will once again attempt to negotiate with him. It remains unclear what his future plans entail, whether he wishes to continue working in Europe or is ready to depart," stated Gianluca Di Marzio in an interview on Sky Sport Italia.

Jose Mourinho's contract with Roma is in effect until the summer of 2024. The Portuguese manager is currently in his third season with the Roman club. Mourinho has been successful in guiding Roma in European competitions, having secured the UEFA Conference League in 2022 and reaching the final of the UEFA Europa League in 2023. However, Mourinho has yet to elevate Roma to the UEFA Champions League.

The "Special One" has expressed a desire to work with a national team in the past. Nevertheless, it appears plausible that Jose Mourinho may opt for a substantial contract in Saudi Arabia.

Popular news
A player from Cordoba has been found deceased on the railway Football news Today, 14:15 A player from Cordoba has been found deceased on the railway
Penalty scored by Zabitzer. Austria defeats Azerbaijan and secures a spot at Euro-2024 Football news Today, 13:57 Penalty scored by Zabitzer. Austria defeats Azerbaijan and secures a spot at Euro-2024
A Croatian national team legend has assumed the position of head coach at Shakhtar Football news Today, 11:02 A Croatian national team legend has assumed the position of head coach at Shakhtar
The prospective proprietor of Manchester United is inclined to effectuate a transformation Football news Today, 10:23 The prospective proprietor of Manchester United is inclined to effectuate a transformation
Carvajal told how they were able to keep Haaland safe Football news Today, 09:00 Carvajal told how they were able to keep Haaland safe
Mudryk was advised to see a psychologist Football news Today, 02:12 Mudryk was advised to see a psychologist
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:45 The captain and key defender of Juventus has suffered an injury Football news Today, 14:15 A player from Cordoba has been found deceased on the railway Football news Today, 13:57 Penalty scored by Zabitzer. Austria defeats Azerbaijan and secures a spot at Euro-2024 Football news Today, 13:52 Sevilla is expressing interest in securing the services of Mason Greenwood Football news Today, 13:36 Atletico has disclosed the price for Joao Felix. Barcelona is contemplating an alternative proposal Football news Today, 13:30 Jose Mourinho's future does not lie with Roma. Details regarding this development have emerged Football news Today, 13:16 On this day, 19 years ago, Messi made his debut in Barcelona Football news Today, 13:03 Osimhen has sustained an injury. The Nigerian's recovery will not be quick Football news Today, 12:43 FC Barcelona is set to adopt a novel salary strategy, with the salary scales being revealed Football news Today, 12:18 Antonio Conte is open to working in Rome or Naples in the future
Sport Predictions
Football 17 oct 2023 Finland vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs Slovenia prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 San Marino vs Denmark prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 Australia vs New Zealand predictions and betting tips on October 17, 2023