Mourinho leaves club football: he has chosen a new job

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has finally decided that he will not renew his contract with the Italian team.

According to Todofichajes journalists, the Portuguese specialist expressed interest in working with the national team.

The source writes that Mourinho is now considering offers from Italy, England or Brazil. He is no longer interested in working at club level and wants to try his hand at working with a national team that has the potential to win tournaments.

Mourinho has been at the helm of the Rome club since July 2021. Last season, he managed to win the Conference League with the team, and a season earlier he led the team to the Europa League final, where they lost.

The coach's contract with the club from the Italian capital runs until June 2024.

On October 5, Roma won a brilliant victory with a score of 4:0 in the Europa League group stage match against Servetto. This is the second consecutive victory for the Roman club this season. Before this, the Portuguese set his own anti-record.

