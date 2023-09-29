Mourinho made the worst coaching start of his career

In the match of the 6th round of the Italian Serie A between Genoa and Roma, the home team won with a score of 4:1.

According to information published on the website of journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Roma coach Jose Mourinho found himself in a very unpleasant situation.

The fact is that the Portuguese coach is now experiencing the worst start to the season in his coaching career, taking into account the first six matches of the domestic championship.

His previous anti-record for a Portuguese specialist was set in the 2015/2016 season, when he was in charge of Chelsea. Then, under his leadership, the London club scored only seven points in the English Premier League in six matches.

As for the current championship in Italy, after six rounds the Romans have five points to their credit and are in 16th place in the tournament table.

Jose Mourinho has been with Roma since July 2021. The season before last he won the Conference League with the Roman club.

The agreement between the Portuguese coach and the team from the Italian capital runs until June 2024.