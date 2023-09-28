HIGHLIGHTS. Roma lost their third match since the start of the season and are 16th in Serie A

Once again, Roma faced disappointment in their Serie A campaign. Under the helm of Jose Mourinho, the team endured a crushing defeat to Genoa 1:4 during Matchday 6.

Icelandic forward of Genoa, Gudmundsson, made an early mark, finding the net against the 'wolves' in the fifth minute. However, Roma's Cristante managed to level the playing field shortly after. Yet, before halftime, Reteigi notched another for Genoa. In the second half, the 'griffins' extended their lead with goals from Thorsby and Messias.

After six matchdays, Roma sits in a precarious 16th position in Serie A, amassing only five points (one win, two draws, and three losses). Mourinho's squad found solace in the UEFA Europa League, clinching a 2-1 victory over Moldovan side, Sheriff.

At 60, Jose Mourinho, who took over Roma in the summer of 2021, has managed to secure the UEFA Conference League title and secured a finalist position in the UEFA Europa League.

