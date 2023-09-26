Mourinho wants to see Sancho in his team

Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho to join Roma, according to Il Romanista.

Eric Ten Hag said he was unhappy with Sancho's level. The player, in turn, believed that he had been a scapegoat for a long time. Manchester United sided with the manager. They support Ten Haag's words.

Because of this, Manchester United is ready to sell Jadon Sancho. In Manchester, they want to receive 50-60 million euros for a football player. Clubs not only from the English Premier League are interested in signing Sancho. There are also reports of interest from Italian Serie A and German Bundesliga teams.

One of the clubs interested in the English winger was Roma. Jose Mourinho is not against Sancho joining his team.

In turn, the 25-year-old football player refused to apologize to the coach and wants to leave the team. It is obvious that economic costs do not give Roma great chances for this transfer, but they said so before renting Romelu Lukaku, but the Belgian still ended up in Mourinho's team.

We will remind that Sancho deleted his Instagram account.