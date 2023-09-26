RU RU NG NG
Jadon Sancho deleted his Instagram account

The Manchester United winger deleted his Instagram account.

Instagram users and journalists noticed that Manchester United player Jadon Sancho deleted his account on this social network.

Earlier, Eric Ten Hag said that he was unhappy with Sancho's level. The player, in turn, believed that he had been a scapegoat for a long time. Manchester United sided with the manager. They support the words of Ten Haag, which he said after the match Arsenal - Manchester United. According to sources, the club has nothing to add to what was said. This contradicts the words of Sancho, who claimed that he was left out of the squad before the game on purpose. In addition, neither the manager nor the club want to comment on the footballer's words that he wrote on Twitter.

Manchester United are ready to sell Jadon Sancho after his row with the team's head coach Erik ten Haag. In Manchester, they want to receive 50-60 million euros for a football player. Clubs not only from the English Premier League are interested in signing Sancho. There are also reports of interest from Italian Serie A and German Bundesliga teams.

The Englishman's current contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2026 with the possibility of an extension for another season. We will remind that the player joined United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021. The bosses of the team then did not spare money and paid the German team 85 million euros.

