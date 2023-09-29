Mourinho spoke about his worst start to the season

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has expressed his disappointment at the worst start to a season of his coaching career.

Under his leadership, the team achieved only one victory in the new season and is now at the bottom of the standings.

The Portuguese admitted that he was also not satisfied with the state of affairs.

“This is my worst start in my career, of course. But it’s worth noting that for the first time in history, Roma played in two consecutive European Cup finals.

We don't have time for complaints. Perhaps there is a place for sadness within us because all these results are painful for us, especially for me given my connection with the Roma fans. But tomorrow we will return to work. The next match may only bring us three points, not seven or eight, but it is critical,” Mourinho commented in an interview with Football Italia, citing DAZN.

Mourinho works for the Rome club in July 2021. In the 2021/2022 season, under his leadership, the Wolves won the Conference League, and last season they played in the Europa League final, where they lost to Sevilla.