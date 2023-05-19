Mourinho is waiting for the 6th European Cup final: his statistics are amazing

Portuguese coach José Mourinho has led his team to the final of a European club competition for the sixth time. Yesterday, under his guidance, AS Roma secured a place in the UEFA Europa League final.

Interestingly, teams managed by Mourinho have never lost in European club competition finals. Throughout his career, the coach has won the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Champions League with Porto, the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan, the UEFA Europa League with Manchester United, and the UEFA Europa Conference League with AS Roma.

The UEFA Europa League final is scheduled for May 31st in Budapest, where Roma will face Sevilla. Mourinho will be aiming to maintain his perfect record in European finals and guide Roma to victory in this prestigious competition.