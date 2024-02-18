Mourinho is still awaited in Saudi Arabia

In mid-January of this year, Italian club AS Roma terminated the contract with Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

Following this, Mourinho began actively searching for a new job, but so far no European club has shown interest in his services. Although there were discussions in the media about possible returns to Chelsea or a move to Bayern Munich, these talks did not progress beyond newspaper headlines.

However, there were serious negotiations between Mourinho and the Saudi club Al-Shabab. He was offered a contract, but the Portuguese coach declined, preferring to stay in Europe. After this, negotiations were put on hold, but Italian media reports that a representative from Saudi Arabia intends to make him a more lucrative offer in the near future.

It is worth noting that throughout his coaching career, Mourinho has managed Benfica, Leiria, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and AS Roma.