Modric put an end to career rumors

Croatian national team captain Luka Modric has made a decision about his future with the team.

According to 24Sata, the experienced player will continue to play and plans to help them at next summer's European Championships.

Experienced defender Domagoj Vida and winger Ivan Perisic will also stay with the team.

It should be recalled that previously the media wrote about Modric's decision to end his international career.

Last week, the Croatian team lost to the Spaniards in the final of the League of Nations.