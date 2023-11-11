VIDEO. Milan can not win in the fourth match of Serie A in a row. This time it is a draw with Lecce

Milan again lost points in a match of Serie A. In the twelfth round of the league, "rossoneri" came to visit Lecce and unexpectedly lost points.

The first half was for Milan - the favorite won it with a score of 2:0. But after the break, the Orange-Reds scored twice.

Compensated time turned out to be very nervous for Milan. First, Olivier Giroud received a red card for unsportsmanlike behavior. And on 90+4 minutes, Lecce scored the winning goal, but the referee cancelled it after the VAR.

At the moment, Milan is in third place in Serie A, but all the main rivals have not yet played their matches in the current round. Lecce is unbeaten in nine matches in a row and occupies the thirteenth place in the league.

Serie A. 12th round

Lecce - Milan 2:2

Goals: Sansone 66, Banda 70 - Giroud 28, Reynders 35.

Red card: Giroud 90+3 (Milan)