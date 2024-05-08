RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Sporting are ready to keep Gyökeres from moving to another club

Sporting are ready to keep Gyökeres from moving to another club

Football news Today, 10:27
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Sporting are ready to keep Gyökeres from moving to another club Sporting are ready to keep Gyökeres from moving to another club

Sporting striker Victor Gyökeres has attracted the attention of many top clubs thanks to his goals, but the Lisbon club are not ready to let go of their top scorer for anything.

As reported by A Bola, the team from the capital of Portugal has identified the extension of the contract with the Swede as its main goal. Sporting is ready to revise the terms of the deal, namely: to increase the salary and payoffs, which now amount to 100 million euros, as well as the very length of the contract.

It is believed that Ruben Amorim, who recently declared his loyalty to the team, can convince Gyökeres from leaving for another team. And, as we recall, it was Amorim who was the incentive for the striker to sign with Sporting.

All talks on a new agreement will take place at the end of the season, but for now we remind you that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the 25-year-old Swede.

Related teams and leagues
Sporting CP Primeira Liga Portugal
Popular news
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Today, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:00 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
The PSG fans astounded with a vibrant performance prior to the match against Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 15:38 VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund
The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League Football news 06 may 2024, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-proprietor of Leeds United Football news 05 may 2024, 06:58 A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-owner of Leeds United
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 11:23 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 11:18 Real Madrid has found a replacement for Kroos in one of the Bundesliga's main stars Boxing News Today, 10:58 Warren explained the factors that will lead to Fury overcoming Usyk Football news Today, 10:51 "They have a better chance" - Bayern head coach on the match against Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:27 Sporting are ready to keep Gyökeres from moving to another club Tennis news Today, 10:23 The first victory in five years. Osaka easily advanced to the next round of the Masters in Rome Boxing News Today, 10:21 WBC champion was arrested for traffic accident intoxicated and attempting to flee from the police Football news Today, 10:02 Galatasaray used 'a free purchase option' of loaned player Football news Today, 09:56 Renowned coach identified the main culprits behind PSG's failure in the Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 09:36 One of Pioli's likely successors at Milan could leave his current team in the summer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Basketball Today Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips – May 8, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024