Sporting are ready to keep Gyökeres from moving to another club

Sporting striker Victor Gyökeres has attracted the attention of many top clubs thanks to his goals, but the Lisbon club are not ready to let go of their top scorer for anything.

As reported by A Bola, the team from the capital of Portugal has identified the extension of the contract with the Swede as its main goal. Sporting is ready to revise the terms of the deal, namely: to increase the salary and payoffs, which now amount to 100 million euros, as well as the very length of the contract.

It is believed that Ruben Amorim, who recently declared his loyalty to the team, can convince Gyökeres from leaving for another team. And, as we recall, it was Amorim who was the incentive for the striker to sign with Sporting.

All talks on a new agreement will take place at the end of the season, but for now we remind you that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the 25-year-old Swede.