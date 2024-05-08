The first victory in five years. Osaka easily advanced to the next round of the Masters in Rome

In the first round match of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome, Japanese player Naomi Osaka (ranked 173rd in the world) faced off against French tennis player Clara Burel (ranked 45th in the world).

The first set was highly tense and unfolded in a closely contested battle between the two players. The set reached a tiebreaker, where Osaka proved to be stronger, winning 7-2. The first set lasted for 56 minutes. However, the following set progressed swiftly. The Japanese athlete dominated Burel 6-1 in just 30 minutes, securing a 2-0 victory and advancing to the next round.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 26 minutes. In the next round, Osaka will compete against the 19th-ranked player in the world, Marta Kostyuk. The match is scheduled for Friday, May 10th.

By the way, the last time she won a tournament in Italy was almost five years ago. This is her first victory at the Internazionali d'Italia in 1819 days.

WTA1000 in Rome. 1/64 finals

Osaka - Burel - 2:0 (7:6, 6:1)