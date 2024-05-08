WBC champion was arrested for traffic accident intoxicated and attempting to flee from the police

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo found himself in serious trouble.

As reported by TMZ Sports, the renowned boxer was arrested in Texas on Monday evening after crashing his car while under the influence of alcohol.

The world champion, who was driving his Lamborghini Urus, collided with another vehicle and, following an altercation with the other driver, left the scene of the accident. Charlo attempted to evade the police, ignoring their demands, but was later detained by law enforcement officers.

Charlo was ultimately charged with three offenses: driving under the influence, fleeing from the police, and attempting to leave the scene of an accident involving damage of $200 or more.

It was later revealed that the controversial boxer was released on bail in the amount of $9.5 million.

Jermell Charlo last fought in November 2023 when he secured a victory over Jose Benavidez Jr. by a decision of the judges.