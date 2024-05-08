RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News Warren explained the factors that will lead to Fury overcoming Usyk

Warren explained the factors that will lead to Fury overcoming Usyk

Boxing News Today, 10:58
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Warren explained the factors that will lead to Fury overcoming Usyk Photo: twitter.com/MirrorFighting / Автор неизвестен

Frank Warren, the co-promoter of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, elucidated on the strategies that will lead his protege to victory over the holder of the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles, Alexander Usyk.

Usyk and Fury are set to clash for the undisputed heavyweight championship on May 18 in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. All belts and the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion will be on the line.

"If you recall, Fury has taken only a few shots throughout his career. He's had to get up from the canvas, but now he's changed his style significantly. He's shown that he can also be a serious puncher.

It's laughable when people say Tyson isn't a puncher. Just look at his resume, at how many opponents he's stopped. Fighters refuse to fight him because they can't take it anymore. That's what he does.

I believe the same will happen with his future opponent. Fury will defeat Usyk at his own game because Tyson is a very intelligent fighter," Warren stated by boxing247.

Previously, Turki Al-Sheikh announced that a rematch between Tyson and the Ukrainian is scheduled for October 12 or 13, 2024. In the event that Fury and Usyk each secure one victory after two bouts, a third fight will be arranged following the showdown between the Gypsy King and his compatriot.

Popular news
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Today, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:00 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
The PSG fans astounded with a vibrant performance prior to the match against Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 15:38 VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund
The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League Football news 06 may 2024, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-proprietor of Leeds United Football news 05 may 2024, 06:58 A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-owner of Leeds United
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 11:23 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 11:18 Real Madrid has found a replacement for Kroos in one of the Bundesliga's main stars Boxing News Today, 10:58 Warren explained the factors that will lead to Fury overcoming Usyk Football news Today, 10:51 "They have a better chance" - Bayern head coach on the match against Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:27 Sporting are ready to keep Gyökeres from moving to another club Tennis news Today, 10:23 The first victory in five years. Osaka easily advanced to the next round of the Masters in Rome Boxing News Today, 10:21 WBC champion was arrested for traffic accident intoxicated and attempting to flee from the police Football news Today, 10:02 Galatasaray used 'a free purchase option' of loaned player Football news Today, 09:56 Renowned coach identified the main culprits behind PSG's failure in the Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 09:36 One of Pioli's likely successors at Milan could leave his current team in the summer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Basketball Today Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips – May 8, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024