Warren explained the factors that will lead to Fury overcoming Usyk

Frank Warren, the co-promoter of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, elucidated on the strategies that will lead his protege to victory over the holder of the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles, Alexander Usyk.

Usyk and Fury are set to clash for the undisputed heavyweight championship on May 18 in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. All belts and the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion will be on the line.

"If you recall, Fury has taken only a few shots throughout his career. He's had to get up from the canvas, but now he's changed his style significantly. He's shown that he can also be a serious puncher. It's laughable when people say Tyson isn't a puncher. Just look at his resume, at how many opponents he's stopped. Fighters refuse to fight him because they can't take it anymore. That's what he does. I believe the same will happen with his future opponent. Fury will defeat Usyk at his own game because Tyson is a very intelligent fighter," Warren stated by boxing247.

Previously, Turki Al-Sheikh announced that a rematch between Tyson and the Ukrainian is scheduled for October 12 or 13, 2024. In the event that Fury and Usyk each secure one victory after two bouts, a third fight will be arranged following the showdown between the Gypsy King and his compatriot.