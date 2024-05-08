RU RU
"They have a better chance" - Bayern head coach on the match against Real Madrid

Today, 10:51
Steven Perez
"They have a better chance" - Bayern head coach on the match against Real Madrid

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel assessed his team's chances in the second leg match against Real Madrid.

In his pre-match commentary, the German specialist stated that playing at this stadium is always challenging, and Real has slightly higher chances.

"We had a very good first match, but unfortunately, we didn't win. Considering that Real is playing at home, their chances are slightly higher. Let's say, 51 to 49 in percentage terms," said Tuchel.

According to the Munich coach, Real Madrid is one of the most prominent clubs in the world. However, Bayern Munich is also a great club, so everyone can expect an excellent match. Thomas mentioned that they are here to reach the final. They will fight for a spot in Wembley, and that says it all.

"I felt like I needed to say something to the players. We had an extra day for preparation, and we used it as effectively as possible. One of the topics was that we need to enjoy such days. It's important to listen to our inner child and realize that we all dreamed of participating in such matches as kids.

But that won't stop us from giving our all," added Thomas Tuchel.

By the way, Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer shared his expectations for the second leg match of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

The first leg in Munich ended in a 2-2 draw.

