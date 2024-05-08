RU RU
Real Madrid has found a replacement for Kroos in one of the Bundesliga's main stars

Real Madrid has found a replacement for Kroos in one of the Bundesliga's main stars

Today, 11:18
Real Madrid has found a replacement for Kroos in one of the Bundesliga's main stars Photo: AFP/SID/ALBERTO PIZZOLI

Real Madrid will reportedly attempt to sign Bayer's main star Florian Wirtz in the summer of 2025, according to Sport1.

The Madrid side sees the young midfielder as a replacement for the seasoned Toni Kroos.

Wirtz, aged 21, is under contract with Bayer until the summer of 2027. This season, the German midfielder has played 45 matches for the club across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 19 assists.

The contract of the 34-year-old Kroos with Real Madrid expires at the end of this season. The club hopes to extend their collaboration with the player for another season.

Previously, it was reported that Kroos turned down a "very generous offer" from Saudi Arabia.

Today, Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich for a spot in the UEFA Champions League final. The match in Madrid kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time.

