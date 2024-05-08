RU RU
Galatasaray used 'a free purchase option' of loaned player

Galatasaray used 'a free purchase option' of loaned player

Football news Today, 10:02
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
After moving from Ajax to Chelsea in the summer of 2020, Hakim Ziyech failed to show his worth, after which the Moroccan moved to Galatasaray on loan in search of a better fate for himself. And it seems the Turks have taken a liking to the winger.

Ben Jacobs has reported that Ziyech will remain at Galatasaray on what the Turkish club have labelled as a 'free buyout' after his buyout obligation was activated. The insider emphasises that this is quite a complicated buyout option, as Chelsea will still be able to cash in on various bonuses.

Exactly which ones remain a mystery for now, but it is known that with a permanent switch, Ziyech's wages will drop from €3.6 million to €2.9 million per year.

The 31-year-old Moroccan winger has played 21 games for Galatasaray this season, scoring eight goals and giving four assists.

