Renowned coach identified the main culprits behind PSG's failure in the Champions League semi-final

The renowned Italian coach Fabio Capello has pinpointed the reasons behind PSG's unexpected defeat against Borussia Dortmund (0:1) in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

According to the former manager of Real Madrid and the England national team, the weak links in the Parisian team yesterday were Usman Dembele and Achraf Hakimi. He also highlighted deficiencies on the part of Luis Enrique.

“Mbappé didn’t do much and he had a chance to score, but usually, Hakimi on the right flank does something, same as Dembele. They were disastrous, they didn’t make a dangerous cross. You can’t play only in the final 20-25 minutes, the coach should have made substitutions earlier. When he put in faster players in the second part of the match, we saw a different PSG, but those who started played too simply.” quotes Capello Football-Italia.

The second finalist of the 2024 Champions League will be determined tonight after the second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.