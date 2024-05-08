RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Renowned coach identified the main culprits behind PSG's failure in the Champions League semi-final

Renowned coach identified the main culprits behind PSG's failure in the Champions League semi-final

Football news Today, 09:56
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Renowned coach identified the main culprits behind PSG's failure in the Champions League semi-final Photo: football-italia.net

The renowned Italian coach Fabio Capello has pinpointed the reasons behind PSG's unexpected defeat against Borussia Dortmund (0:1) in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

According to the former manager of Real Madrid and the England national team, the weak links in the Parisian team yesterday were Usman Dembele and Achraf Hakimi. He also highlighted deficiencies on the part of Luis Enrique.

“Mbappé didn’t do much and he had a chance to score, but usually, Hakimi on the right flank does something, same as Dembele. They were disastrous, they didn’t make a dangerous cross.

You can’t play only in the final 20-25 minutes, the coach should have made substitutions earlier. When he put in faster players in the second part of the match, we saw a different PSG, but those who started played too simply.” quotes Capello Football-Italia.

The second finalist of the 2024 Champions League will be determined tonight after the second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Borussia Dortmund Champions League
Popular news
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Today, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:00 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
The PSG fans astounded with a vibrant performance prior to the match against Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 15:38 VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund
The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League Football news 06 may 2024, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-proprietor of Leeds United Football news 05 may 2024, 06:58 A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-owner of Leeds United
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:02 Galatasaray used 'a free purchase option' of loaned player Football news Today, 09:56 Renowned coach identified the main culprits behind PSG's failure in the Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 09:36 One of Pioli's likely successors at Milan could leave his current team in the summer Boxing News Today, 09:31 New details of Ryan Garcia's doping scandal have emerged Hockey news Today, 09:28 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 09:00 An unacceptably large sum. Grealish has once again been fined for a driving offence Football news Today, 08:40 Borussia Dortmund's exit in the UEFA Champions League final will enrich Manchester United Football news Today, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Today, 08:01 Manchester United set to replace Onan with Real Sociedad goalkeeper Football news Today, 07:59 Tuchel has responded to whether he would like to return to England after Bayern
Sport Predictions
Football Today Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Basketball Today Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips – May 8, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024