One of Pioli's likely successors at Milan could leave his current team in the summer

There are many indications that Milan will change their head coach in the summer. Stefano Pioli, on the back of a lost Scudetto and Europa League elimination, failed to convince the club bosses and the Rossoneri are likely to say goodbye to him. The question of who will take his place at the San Siro is now quite debatable.

Porto head coach Sergio Conceição has been linked with the Milan job and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he will meet with newly elected club president André Villas-Boas in the next 48 hours to discuss Porto's future vector and his future. The agent of the specialist Jorge Mendes is pushing him to accept the Milan job.

The latter have already started to draw up a preliminary contract of Conceição. Its duration has not yet been disclosed, but it is known about the salary of four million euros per season. The same agreement is ready to be offered to Lille head coach Paulo Fonseca, who is the second choice of the Rossoneri.