Milan reject Spanish coach due to pressure from fans

AC Milan continues its search for a new head coach for the upcoming season, as the club's management has finalized the decision to part ways with Stefano Pioli.

Contrary to previous media reports, Julen Lopetegui will not become Milan's new head coach. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan decided against Lopetegui due to pressure from fans. The majority of supporters expressed dissatisfaction with this choice on social media and even launched an online petition urging the club not to appoint the former coach of Real Madrid, Sevilla, Wolverhampton, and the Spanish national team.

The new frontrunner for the Milan head coach position is Paulo Fonseca, who will leave Lille after the current season concludes.

After 34 rounds, Milan is in second place in Serie A, leading Juventus by 5 points. Pioli's team has already secured participation in the Champions League for the next season.