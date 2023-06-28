Messi starred in an Argentine TV series

World soccer legend Lionel Messi has tried his hand at filmmaking.

He recently starred in an Argentine series called "Los Protectores".

In the film, he got a cameo role himself. The scene involving Messi lasted about five minutes, as reported by AS.

Messi has been a PSG player for the past two seasons, but at the end of the 2022/2023 season, the Argentine did not renew his contract and moved to Inter Miami in MLS.