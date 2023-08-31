Messi, Di Maria and Lautaro called up to Argentina squad for upcoming matches

The press service of the Argentine Football Federation, on their official website, has published the list of players called up to the national team for the upcoming matches.

The head coach of the national team, Lionel Scaloni, has called up 32 players. Argentina will play in the World Cup 2026 qualifying matches against Ecuador (September 8) and Bolivia (September 12).

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atalanta), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Walter Benitez (PSV), Franco Armani (River Plate);

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico), German Pezzella (Betis), Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Lucas Escivel (Athletico Paranaense);

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer), Bruno Sapelli (Athletico Paranaense), Alan Velasco (Dallas), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United);

Forwards: Lucas Beltran, Nicolas Gonzalez (both Fiorentina), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Angel Correa (Atletico), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Angel Di Maria (Benfica), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami).