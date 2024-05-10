Lopetegui could bring two former charges with him to West Ham

Spanish specialist Julen Lopetegui is one foot away from succeeding David Moyes as West Ham's head coach. Although the appointment has not been officially announced yet, Lopetegui has already started thinking about the transfer campaign.

The manager is not forgetting his former charges, and according to The Sun, Lopetegui is ready to bring two players he crossed paths with at Sevilla with him to West Ham. They are: Youssef En-Nesyri and Marcos Acuña. That interest, West Ham were already linked with En-Nesyri a year and a half ago, but then it was not possible to reach an agreement.

In addition to these two performers, the 57-year-old coach also intends to steal from Real Madrid striker Joselu, who last Wednesday brought the "cream" trip to the Champions League final.

The 34-year-old is on loan at Espanyol, and it has been reported that he could move on a permanent basis this summer.