Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos is now 34 years old and despite the fact that the club continue to rely on him, they need to look at a long-term replacement. And that could be Kroos' compatriot.

According to SPORT BILD, Bayer's Florian Wirtz has a good chance of taking Toney's place in Real Madrid's midfield. Admittedly, the transfer won't happen here and now. According to reports from Germany, the Cream intends to extend Kroos' contract until 2025 and invite Wirtz to take his place after it ends.

However, Bayer assesses their young star at face value and will demand for their 21-year-old midfielder the sum of no less than as much as 150 million euros.

Wirtz is also attracting the interest of English Manchester City and Arsenal, it was also reported that Bayern are following him, but as it soon became known, "recordmeister" refused to transfer the midfielder.