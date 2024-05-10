RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news First out. Tottenham have found a buyer for their defender in Italy

First out. Tottenham have found a buyer for their defender in Italy

Football news Today, 07:25
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
First out. Tottenham have found a buyer for their defender in Italy First out. Tottenham have found a buyer for their defender in Italy

Earlier we reported that Tottenham are ready to say goodbye to quite a few players in the summer in order to unload the squad, as well as the financial statement. And it seems Spurs have started to find their first buyers.

Milan are in talks with representatives of defender Emerson Royal, according to Football Italia, citing the print version of La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Rossoneri are looking for a defensive flank player who can play on the right.

Preliminary talks have already taken place over the past weeks, but so far the stumbling block is the price. Tottenham are asking in the region of €30 million for the 25-year-old, but the Italian side is not ready to pay that kind of money, believing that such an investment in the right-back position can only be made by selling someone from the squad.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham AC Milan Premier League England Serie A Italy
Popular news
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Today, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappe has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 14:54 The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappé has been revealed
Confirmed. Barcelona have extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Yesterday, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:41 Betis have released a special set of uniforms to highlight climate change Football news Today, 07:25 First out. Tottenham have found a buyer for their defender in Italy Football news Today, 07:02 Why are Germany not in UEFA Euro Qualifiers? Football news Today, 06:26 "Fire". UEFA presents the official track of Euro 2024 Football news Today, 05:38 "They're the same sh*t." Borussia Dortmund defender rude about the final Football news Today, 05:04 No Mbappe. PSG presented the home kit for next season Football news Today, 04:35 Marseille beat Milan in the battle for the Portuguese coach Hockey news Today, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Football news Today, 03:58 Pepe could move from Porto to Barcelona Football news Today, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Poland vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football Today Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Austria vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024