First out. Tottenham have found a buyer for their defender in Italy

Earlier we reported that Tottenham are ready to say goodbye to quite a few players in the summer in order to unload the squad, as well as the financial statement. And it seems Spurs have started to find their first buyers.

Milan are in talks with representatives of defender Emerson Royal, according to Football Italia, citing the print version of La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Rossoneri are looking for a defensive flank player who can play on the right.

Preliminary talks have already taken place over the past weeks, but so far the stumbling block is the price. Tottenham are asking in the region of €30 million for the 25-year-old, but the Italian side is not ready to pay that kind of money, believing that such an investment in the right-back position can only be made by selling someone from the squad.