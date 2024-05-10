RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Not Jude. Ancelotti has named his player who is close to winning the Ballon d'Or

Not Jude. Ancelotti has named his player who is close to winning the Ballon d'Or

Football news Today, 08:09
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Not Jude. Ancelotti has named his player who is close to winning the Ballon d'Or twitter.com/theMadridZone

On the eve of the 35th round La Liga match against Granada, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti named a player from his team whom he believes is very close to receiving the most prestigious individual football award, the "Ballon d'Or".

Despite bookmakers and analysts considering Jude Bellingham a favorite, Ancelotti named a different player.

"Vini Jr. is very close to WINNING the Ballon d’Or”, Ancelotti stated.

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger has had a very good season. In 36 matches across all competitions, he has scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists.

Vinicius' significant contribution to Real's success in the Champions League is particularly noteworthy, where he has scored 5 goals and made 5 assists in 9 matches.

As a reminder, on June 1st, Real Madrid will play in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Today, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappe has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 14:54 The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappé has been revealed
Confirmed. Barcelona have extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Yesterday, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:25 A midfielder from Manchester United has sustained an injury and will miss the upcoming match Football news Today, 09:13 Ten Hag is appealing to Man United bosses for common sense in making a decision on his future Football news Today, 08:44 Lopetegui could bring two former charges with him to West Ham Football news Today, 08:38 The English Premier League has named the best player and coach for April Football news Today, 08:09 Not Jude. Ancelotti has named his player who is close to winning the Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 08:05 The Bundesliga club's star is poised to become Kroos' successor at Real Madrid Football news Today, 07:41 Betis have released a special set of uniforms to highlight climate change Football news Today, 07:25 First out. Tottenham have found a buyer for their defender in Italy Football news Today, 07:02 Why are Germany not in UEFA Euro Qualifiers? Football news Today, 06:26 "Fire". UEFA presents the official track of Euro 2024
Sport Predictions
Football Today Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Austria vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 RB Leipzig vs Werder prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024