On the eve of the 35th round La Liga match against Granada, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti named a player from his team whom he believes is very close to receiving the most prestigious individual football award, the "Ballon d'Or".

Despite bookmakers and analysts considering Jude Bellingham a favorite, Ancelotti named a different player.

"Vini Jr. is very close to WINNING the Ballon d’Or”, Ancelotti stated.

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger has had a very good season. In 36 matches across all competitions, he has scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists.

Vinicius' significant contribution to Real's success in the Champions League is particularly noteworthy, where he has scored 5 goals and made 5 assists in 9 matches.

As a reminder, on June 1st, Real Madrid will play in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.