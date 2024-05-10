Betis have released a special set of uniforms to highlight climate change

The La Liga club Real Betis today unveiled a truly special limited edition kit.

This kit is crafted in the club's traditional green color, with shorts stylized to resemble dry, cracked earth due to lack of moisture. Similar cracks can be seen in the lower part of the jersey.

In this way, Betis aims to draw attention to society's awareness of global warming and climate change, which is causing entire lakes to dry up around the world.

It is expected that Betis will play in this kit for their home match of the 35th round of La Liga against Almeria, scheduled for this coming Sunday.