A midfielder from Manchester United has sustained an injury and will miss the upcoming match

The English midfielder Mason Mount from Manchester United has sustained an injury and is not preparing for the next game.

The manager of the Red Devils has announced that the 25-year-old player will not be available for the match against Arsenal, scheduled for Sunday, May 12. Additionally, the left-back Luke Shaw also cannot recover in time for this encounter and will miss it.

It is worth noting that Mason Mount joined Manchester United on July 5, 2023, signing a five-year contract with the club. The transfer fee amounted to £55 million, with an additional £5 million contingent on certain conditions being met.

Interestingly, amid the lack of confidence, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is not considering a loan move. Despite facing constant criticism from the press and fans due to the team's uncertain results, the Dutchman seems unaffected by it.

The coach urges Manchester United bosses to exercise prudence in making decisions about his future.