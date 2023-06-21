Manchester United set price for Brazilian Fred
Football news
Photo: Fred's Instagram/Author Unknown
"Manchester United" is ready to sell Brazilian midfielder Fred in the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.
According to the source, the Manchester club is seeking €23 million for the player. "Fulham" has shown interest in the Brazilian.
In the current season, the 30-year-old Fred has played 56 matches in all competitions for "Manchester United," scoring six goals and providing six assists.
