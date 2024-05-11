The new Liverpool coach will replace Klopp not only in the coaching chair, but also in his home

At the end of this season, Jurgen Klopp will depart Liverpool after nine incredible years at the club. Under his guidance, the team clinched all possible trophies in England and triumphed in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Currently, the identity of the new team manager remains officially undisclosed, but it is highly likely to be Arne Slot.

However, it is noteworthy that the Dutchman will not only succeed Klopp as the head coach but will also become the new owner of Klopp's residence, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

The mansion in Formby, Merseyside, boasting seven bedrooms, three lounges, a home theater, an indoor pool, and a landscaped garden worth £4 million, is owned by Liverpool. Hence, Klopp will have to vacate it upon the arrival of the new manager.

Previously owned by former coach Brendan Rodgers, who purchased it from club legend Steven Gerrard, Klopp and his wife, Ulla Sandrock, have resided there since 2015.

Jurgen Klopp has already stated his intention to take a year off and unwind. While his exact plans for this period remain uncertain, it is now evident that he will have to leave his current residence. Perhaps he and his family will relocate to their previous home, where they lived prior to settling in Liverpool's mansion. Back then, they resided in a house on one of Merseyside's most affluent streets—Victoria Road, often dubbed the "Millionaires Road."